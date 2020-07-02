Social distancing and the continued lockdown of bars and restaurants may put a dampener on usual Fourth of July festivities. But fireworks or not, you can still celebrate Independence Day with some great American wine.

With California responsible for 81% of all US wine – making it the world’s fourth-largest wine producer – it’s likely that Golden State wines will be the foundation of many a party this Saturday.

But for the full patriotic stars and stripes experience, branch out and toast American independence with wines from the great states of Oregon, Washington, New York, Virginia and Texas.

We’ve selected a dozen Independence Day wines, from a delicious Long Island fizz to an award-winning Loudoun County sweet wine. Or try a High Plains Tempranillo, a Yakima Valley Chenin Blanc as well as classic Pinots from the Willamette Valley.

And if your Fourth of July party isn’t complete without some top California bottles, try these Rhône-style California wines for under $50. Otherwise, search through our extensive wine database for your perfect American wine – red, white and blue-chip.

Fourth of July wines: beyond California

{} {"wineId":"40520","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"36488","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"40521","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"40522","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"36421","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"35987","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"39191","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"40523","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"40524","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"39327","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"40525","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"39200","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

