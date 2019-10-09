Cayuse Vineyards profile and top wines tasted

Christophe Baron, lover of vineyards littered with stones, looked at home among the hard cement streets of Manhattan in New York City. The founder and winemaker of cult winery Cayuse Vineyards was holding forth on his wines at the luxury Conrad Hotel for Matter of Taste, an annual event put on by Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate. The seminar was a rare opportunity to sample some of the most compelling examples of Syrah and Grenache made in America.

A taste of Cayuse Vineyards