30 Years of ProWein: Decanter’s showcase at the world’s largest trade fair

Celebrating its 30th year, ProWein welcomed 47,000 registered trade visitors from 135 countries to Düsseldorf, Germany this 10-12 March.

The world’s largest trade fair for wines and spirits, 5,400 exhibitors from 65 countries took part, including Decanter with a range of activities to connect with an international trade audience.

After a seven-year hiatus, Decanter World Wine Awards was once again able to accept wine sample drop-offs at the trade fair, creating an easy platform for producers to deliver their samples for judging at the 2024 competition this May. This popular delivery method saw almost 900 entries hand delivered to the stand.

Decanter also showcased 20 top-awarded wines from DWWA 2023, including Gold, Platinum and Best in Show medal winners from 13 countries.

An impressive 13 wines presented received 97 points at the 2023 competition, including sparkling, white, red and sweet wines. Trade and exhibiting producers gathered across the fair’s three days to evaluate the quality judges look for when awarding these top scores.

The new March 2024 issue, plus February issue and DWWA supplement, were available for trade to take away, and a special Decanter Premium offer was shared to highlight the best of this digital subscription.

Commenting on this year’s trade fair, ProWein Director Peter Schmitz commented, ‘No other trade fair offers as wide a range as ProWein. All international wine-growing regions are represented in Düsseldorf.

‘We are delighted to not only register top quality on the exhibitors’ part but also see top-notch people travel to Düsseldorf from all over the world, including an increased number of executives with decision-making powers.’

Discover below the DWWA 2023 awarded wines sampled in Düsseldorf at the world’s largest wine trade fair.

Catch us at ProWein next year from 16 to 18 March 2025

Best in Show

Collery, Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne, France NV

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Estate Argyros, Vinsanto First Release, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2015

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Gusbourne, Blanc de Blancs, Kent/Sussex, United Kingdom 2018

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Ramón Bilbao, Lalomba Finca Ladero, Rioja, Spain 2018

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Weingut Korrell, Kreuznach Paradies Riesling, Nahe, Germany 2021

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Wirra Wirra, Chook Block, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

Platinum

Bodega Norton, Privada Family Blend, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Bodegas De La Marquesa, Valserrano, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Casa Ermelinda Freitas, Superior, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal, Portugal 2010

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Mikra Thira, Terrasea, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2020

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Neil Ellis Wines, Whitehall Chardonnay, Elgin, South Africa 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Nigl, Ried Pellingen Privat 1 ÖTW Grüner Veltliner, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Quintodecimo, Vigna Grande Cerzito, Taurasi Riserva, Campania, Italy 2016

Platinum, 97 points

Gold

Benvenuti, Livio Teran, Hrvatska Istra, Coastal, Croatia 2019

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Galić, Sauvignon Blanc, Slavonija, Continental, Croatia 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Kozlovic Winery, Teran Selekcija, Hrvatska Istra, Coastal, Croatia 2021

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Masciarelli, Marina Cvetic, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC Riserva, San Martino Rosso, Italy 2019

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Paul Mas, Blanc, Languedoc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Ptujska, Pullus Sauvignon, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje, Slovenia 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Vinarija Rossi, Malvazija Istarska, Istria, Coastal, Croatia 2022

Gold, 95 points

