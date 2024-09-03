Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2024

INTRODUCTION
- Welcome Plus, how to read the results
- Reflections on the results Expect the unexpected, says Co-Chair Andrew Jefford as he shares his thoughts on this year’s roll-call of winners
- DWWA by numbers Key stats from this year’s competition, including a breakdown showing how medals were shared out geographically
- The judging process Discover how our judging panels conduct the tastings and choose the medal-winning wines
- Meet the experts Introducing the talent behind the success of the DWWA: our five Co-Chairs (including one new this year), the Regional Chairs and our battalion of judges
- DWWA judges’ party Vinoteca London was once again the venue for our lively judges’ party, where long-standing judges were recognised with a Decanter Legacy Award
THE RESULTS
- Best in Show winners: wine profiles Full tasting notes and background information on the 50 wines that triumphed over 18,000+ other entries
- The Platinum medal-winners We present the 117 wines judged to be the best in their respective regions
- The Gold medal-winners All 643 Gold winners, listed alphabetically by region (Silver and Bronze winners can be found on the Awards site.
- 20 Great value Golds We highlight the very best value Gold medal winners, all priced at under £15 at the time of judging in May 2024
SHOPPING LIST
- UK shopper’s guide Tear out and keep this selection of medal-winning wines available at UK supermarkets and merchants