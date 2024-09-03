{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NzcyY2Q2YzdjMTg3YTFjZTMxOGU5ODYwMGQzYzk3OGNjNWZjMTQ4NWMwMmY4Yzc5M2VkOTlkMjNkZjczYTRjZg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2024

Founded in 2004, DWWA's goal was ambitious yet clear – to create the world’s premier wine competition. Achieving this vision required two crucial elements: attracting global talent – the most discerning, experienced judges from around the world – and establishing rigorous competition protocols to guide these experts in establishing successful and credible awards. We’re proud that almost half of our 243 judges this year travelled in from around the globe, among them 62 Masters of Wine and 20 Master Sommeliers alongside a host of trade buyers and leading specialists. In this issue, discover the wines they rated the highest among the 18,143 tasted.
INTRODUCTION

  • Welcome Plus, how to read the results
  • Reflections on the results Expect the unexpected, says Co-Chair Andrew Jefford as he shares his thoughts on this year’s roll-call of winners
  • DWWA by numbers Key stats from this year’s competition, including a breakdown showing how medals were shared out geographically
  • The judging process Discover how our judging panels conduct the tastings and choose the medal-winning wines
  • Meet the experts Introducing the talent behind the success of the DWWA: our five Co-Chairs (including one new this year), the Regional Chairs and our battalion of judges
  • DWWA judges’ party Vinoteca London was once again the venue for our lively judges’ party, where long-standing judges were recognised with a Decanter Legacy Award

THE RESULTS

  • Best in Show winners: wine profiles Full tasting notes and background information on the 50 wines that triumphed over 18,000+ other entries
  • The Platinum medal-winners We present the 117 wines judged to be the best in their respective regions
  • The Gold medal-winners All 643 Gold winners, listed alphabetically by region (Silver and Bronze winners can be found on the Awards site.
  • 20 Great value Golds We highlight the very best value Gold medal winners, all priced at under £15 at the time of judging in May 2024

SHOPPING LIST

  • UK shopper’s guide Tear out and keep this selection of medal-winning wines available at UK supermarkets and merchants

