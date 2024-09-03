Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2024

Founded in 2004, DWWA's goal was ambitious yet clear – to create the world’s premier wine competition. Achieving this vision required two crucial elements: attracting global talent – the most discerning, experienced judges from around the world – and establishing rigorous competition protocols to guide these experts in establishing successful and credible awards. We’re proud that almost half of our 243 judges this year travelled in from around the globe, among them 62 Masters of Wine and 20 Master Sommeliers alongside a host of trade buyers and leading specialists. In this issue, discover the wines they rated the highest among the 18,143 tasted.