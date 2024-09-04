Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2024

Inside the September 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- South America’s great Cabernets The continent’s wine heritage owes much to this popular red grape, as Amanda Barnes reports
- Massal vineyards in Argentina Dr Laura Catena on a unique genetic resource with global significance
- Carmenère in Chile The surprise discovery that sparked a vinous love affair. By Amanda Barnes
- Interview: Leo Erazo The Chilean magician speaks to Patricio Tapia
- Ten reasons to discover Uruguay This little-visited gem has much to offer the travelling wine lover, according to Amanda Barnes
- Vintage report: Napa Cabernet 2021 Jonathan Cristaldi selects 60 top Cab Sauv-based wines from an already legendary Napa vintage
- Roussanne around the world Get to grips with this ‘baffling’ white grape variety, with Matt Walls
- Ribera del Duero This northwest Spanish region is increasingly using the past as a roadmap for its own future, reports Ines Salpico
- Malvasia: a buyer’s guide Caroline Gilby MW unpicks the complex and confusing world of the myriad grape varieties known as Malvasia
- Field blends Marisa Finetti on the joys of mixed-grape vineyards
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Including our new monthly column on sustainable wine, ‘The ethical drinker’
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits and cocktail insights – plus five of the best vodkas for an espresso Martini
- Clear contenders Colourless tequilas are enjoying their day in the sun, reports Clinton Cawood
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: Fig anchoïade A fruity take on a Provençal classic
- Travel: Provence by train & bike The south of France offers the best ingredients for a low-impact holiday, writes Ben Bernheim
- Travel: São Paulo wine lover’s guide The wine scene in Brazil’s most populous city is flourishing, reveals Sorrel Moseley-Williams
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Sparkling wines of the Americas Our experts found plenty of quality and variety in a wide-ranging bubbly deep dive
- Panel tasting: South American Merlot Still a great choice for excellent-value and fruit-filled reds, including four Outstanding
- Expert’s choice: South America’s premium red blends Alejandro Iglesias recommends 18 blended wines from a continent better known for its single-varietals
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction news; La Place de Bordeaux; Golden Vines 2024
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column The changing face of the Sherry world
- Guest column Melody Wong on life as a female sommelier
- Wine to 5: Ron Scott Wine-industry chief technical officer, at the cutting edge of AI in wine