Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2024

Our September issue embraces the Americas, North and South. We take a look at massal vineyards in Argentina, the reasons to discover wines from Uruguay and in travel, we indulge in the culinary delights of São Paulo. Stateside, we recommend some of the top wines from the exciting 2021 Napa vintage – snap them up while you can. Elsewhere, we take an eco-friendly tour through Provence and also find out how a different side to tequila is attracting a new generation.