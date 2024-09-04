{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":" NzcyY2Q2YzdjMTg3YTFjZTMxOGU5ODYwMGQzYzk3OGNjNWZjMTQ4NWMwMmY4Yzc5M2VkOTlkMjNkZjczYTRjZg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2024

Our September issue embraces the Americas, North and South. We take a look at massal vineyards in Argentina, the reasons to discover wines from Uruguay and in travel, we indulge in the culinary delights of São Paulo. Stateside, we recommend some of the top wines from the exciting 2021 Napa vintage – snap them up while you can. Elsewhere, we take an eco-friendly tour through Provence and also find out how a different side to tequila is attracting a new generation.
Inside the September 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • South America’s great Cabernets The continent’s wine heritage owes much to this popular red grape, as Amanda Barnes reports
  • Massal vineyards in Argentina Dr Laura Catena on a unique genetic resource with global significance
  • Carmenère in Chile The surprise discovery that sparked a vinous love affair. By Amanda Barnes
  • Interview: Leo Erazo The Chilean magician speaks to Patricio Tapia
  • Ten reasons to discover Uruguay This little-visited gem has much to offer the travelling wine lover, according to Amanda Barnes
  • Vintage report: Napa Cabernet 2021 Jonathan Cristaldi selects 60 top Cab Sauv-based wines from an already legendary Napa vintage
  • Roussanne around the world Get to grips with this ‘baffling’ white grape variety, with Matt Walls
  • Ribera del Duero This northwest Spanish region is increasingly using the past as a roadmap for its own future, reports Ines Salpico
  • Malvasia: a buyer’s guide Caroline Gilby MW unpicks the complex and confusing world of the myriad grape varieties known as Malvasia
  • Field blends Marisa Finetti on the joys of mixed-grape vineyards

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Including our new monthly column on sustainable wine, ‘The ethical drinker’

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits and cocktail insights – plus five of the best vodkas for an espresso Martini
  • Clear contenders Colourless tequilas are enjoying their day in the sun, reports Clinton Cawood

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: Fig anchoïade A fruity take on a Provençal classic
  • Travel: Provence by train & bike The south of France offers the best ingredients for a low-impact holiday, writes Ben Bernheim
  • Travel: São Paulo wine lover’s guide The wine scene in Brazil’s most populous city is flourishing, reveals Sorrel Moseley-Williams

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
  • Panel tasting: Sparkling wines of the Americas Our experts found plenty of quality and variety in a wide-ranging bubbly deep dive
  • Panel tasting: South American Merlot Still a great choice for excellent-value and fruit-filled reds, including four Outstanding
  • Expert’s choice: South America’s premium red blends Alejandro Iglesias recommends 18 blended wines from a continent better known for its single-varietals
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction news; La Place de Bordeaux; Golden Vines 2024

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column The changing face of the Sherry world
  • Guest column Melody Wong on life as a female sommelier
  • Wine to 5: Ron Scott Wine-industry chief technical officer, at the cutting edge of AI in wine

