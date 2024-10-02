Douro’s re(d)volution: The ascent of Portugal’s still red wines

Portugal’s Douro Valley has long been celebrated for its fortified Port wines, but in recent years, a new contender has emerged – its still red wines. At the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), Douro reds achieved an impressive 12 Gold medals, setting a new record for the region.

This milestone marks a significant leap from the fluctuating one to four Gold medals each year seen over the past decade, underscoring Douro’s rapidly growing reputation for producing exceptional-quality still reds.

The success of these reds is a testament to the power of indigenous grape varieties and the deep connection between winemakers and their land.

By focusing on local grape varieties such as Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz and Touriga Franca, winemakers in the Douro are capturing the true essence of their terroir, producing wines that are both unique and expressive of their origin.

Portugal, once overshadowed by more established wine regions, is now being recognised by experts as a key area to watch for both quality and value. The Douro valley, with its dramatic landscape and rich history, is leading this charge, proving that its still red wines are just as worthy of attention as its iconic Ports.

Below, explore 15 reds worth seeking out from DWWA 2024, with more to discover at awards.decanter.com

Quinta do Crasto, Touriga Nacional 2019



97 Platinum

£59.50 Carruthers & Kent, Shelved Wine, The Great Wine Co, Winesquare

Tightly wound dark cherries, plums and blackberries unravel on the palate, joining fine-spun tannins and graceful, fruit-led acidity, all then coming together on the long, gently spiced finish. Classy and sophisticated. Alcohol 14.5%

Quinta do Pégo, Vinhas Velhas 2016



96 Gold

quintadopego.com

Redolent of warm summer evenings, enhanced by lily and bergamot florals with sumptuous black cherry and plum fruit. Very polished with silky, fine-grained tannins and texture. Superb. Alc 15%

Quinta Nova de Nossa Senhora do Carmo, Reserva Terroir Blend 2022



96 Gold

quintanova.com

Glistening with red fruits, blue floral notes and a touch of spice. Exquisitely fresh and grippy with a pomegranate pith acidity and striking menthol zing to the finish. Alc 14%

Rui Roboredo, Castello d’Alba Limited Edition 2020



96 Gold

ruimadeira.pt

Charming dark plums, berries and violet florals weave around a tight-knit structure of firm tannins and bracing acidity. Very lush and textured with plenty of ageing potential. Alc 14.5%

Vallegre, Touriga Nacional 2016



96 Value Gold

POA £ Lanchester Wines

Lavish ripe plum, black cherry and blueberry fruits burst onto the palate and flow seamlessly through the juicy tannins and granitic mineral structure. Long and graceful. Alc 13.5%

Quinta do Crasto, Roquette & Cazes Touriga Nacional-Tinta Roriz-Touriga Franca 2020



95 Gold

£26-£28 Millésima, The Great Wine Co, Winesquare

A bewitching delicacy of violets intermingles with sultry wild berry fruits, awakening the senses in a perfect harmonious symbiosis. Silky and joyous, a fabulous treat! Alc 14.5%

Quinta do Tedo, Tinto 2019



95 Gold

£21.30 Lant Street Wine

Beaming with cassis, blueberry and minty florals nicely interspersed among attractive, carob-laden tannins, lingering acidity and creamy texture. Lengthy, with a bergamot-infused finish. Alc 14%

Quinta dos Castelares, Tinto 2022



95 Value Gold

castelares.com

Flavours of glossy, gleaming dark plums and mulberries wrapped in luscious textures and soft tannins, with an intriguing minty core and remarkable length. Alc 14%

Symington, Altano Rewilding Edition 2021



95 Value Gold

£10.50-£14.95 Noble Green, Ocado, Tesco, Vinotopia

A true taste of the Douro with a heft of ripe cherries, plump raisins and an injection of violet florals. Wonderful rounded structure and a lingering finish. Alc 13.5%

Terras do Grifo, Grande Reserva Tinto 2017



95 Gold

rozes.pt

A brooding beast, brimming with inky florals, dense black fruit and dark chocolate-coated gingerbread. Powerful yet composed, with velvety tannins and a luxurious mineral finish. Alc 14.5%

Van Zeller Wine Collection, Zom Reserva Tinto 2021



95 Value Gold

zomwines.com

Enchanting plum and blackberry fruits with liquorice, underpinned by a cedar oak core bringing a savoury element. Polished and fine-grained with focused acidity and robust structure. Alc 13.5%

Asda, Extra Special Douro 2022



93 Silver

£7.50 Asda

Fresh nose with floral nuances, aromas of sour cherry, red and black berries and some rhubarb. Light and fresh style. Alc 13%

Casa Ferreirinha, Castas Escondidas 2019



93 Silver

£47.99 Hedonism, Liberty Wines, Shelved Wine, The Fine Wine Co

A core of ripe black fruit, with elegant chocolate and savoury aromas, hints of dried herbs and leather. Nicely managed tannins on the palate and a long, fruity finish. Alc 13.5%

The Society’s Exhibition Douro Superior 2020



93 Silver

£16 The Wine Society

Intense aromas of wild black fruits with smoky nuances and hints of violets and chocolate. Dense and structured tannins. Alc 13.5%

Vicente Faria Vinhos, Quinta Vale Santa Luzia Reserva Tinto 2020



93 Silver

vicentefaria.com

Fresh nose of aromatic herbs, with notes of dates and dense dark berries. Very concentrated style yet elegant, with an earthy finish. Alc 14%

