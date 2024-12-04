Festive Fizz: A global guide

Uncork the spirit of the season with a selection of world-class festive fizz, perfect for festive gatherings and gift-giving alike.

Featuring 15 standout choices, each rated highly by Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) experts in 2024, this guide offers recommendations you can trust, ranging from the timeless elegance of Champagne to vibrant surprise expressions from lesser-known regions.

DWWA Co-Chair and Master of Wine Sarah Jane Evans captures the thrill of discovery that takes place during the judging process: ‘You get the classics – and there are some really great wines from famous regions – but also, there are the surprises… It’s this mixture of the classics and exciting new finds that keeps the results so interesting.’

Scroll down to discover 15 traditional-method festive fizz from DWWA 2024

From Castelnau’s 2006 Champagne to Tasmania’s acclaimed House of Arras Grand Vintage 2015 and Alta Alella’s exuberant 2004 Cava, each bottle reflects the unique quality and character of its origin, promising to make a thoughtful gift or to make any toast memorable.

Discover below 15 traditional-method festive fizz that embody the best of global winemaking, with more to explore at awards.decanter.com

France

Castelnau, Brut, Champagne 2006



97 Best in Show

£47.81-£58.99 ClicknDrink, The Wine Society US$80 Park Plaza Liquor & Deli

A classic blend of all three main Champagne varieties. Enticing and harmonious aromas of cream, cut white mushrooms and summer fruit. The palate has breadth, freshness and poise. At peak maturity and will stay there for a year or so. Alcohol 12.5%

Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut, Champagne 2014



97 Best in Show

£210-£220 Amathus Drinks, Burnett & Herbert, Chelsea Vintners, Farr Vintners, Fine & Rare, Loki Wines, Millésima, Monty’s Wine Shop, Selfridges, The Finest Bubble, VinQuinn

Nose of cream, flowers, nuts and orchard fruits. Crystalline focus and balance. The structure is impressive, too. Stylish and assured. Alc 12%

Spain

Alta Alella, Mirgin Exeo Evolució Cava Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Catalonia 2004



97 Best in Show

altaalella.wine

Fresh and lifted on the nose, with the wild grass and saffron of Xarel.lo (as Pansa Blanca) mingling with Chardonnay’s creamier orchard fruits. Palate is long and fine-foamed, with breadth and structure. Age has brought harmony, yet the the fine raw materials have retained freshness. Alc 12%

Australia

House of Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania 2015



97 Platinum

£79.99 Amathus Drinks, Oz Wines

Delicious notes of lemon curd and green apple with a tapered mousse that flows delicately over the luminous acidity. Textured and generous with an unfolding bustle of citrus and quince parading enthusiastically towards the finish line. Alc 13.2%

Canada

Tawse Winery, Limestone Ridge Spark Riesling, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario 2021



97 Platinum

tawsewinery.ca

A fantastic ‘sekt’ style that offers fragrant florals, honeyed apples and a lustrous drive of citrus that glides over the palate. Juicy and waxy, with an embracing mousse and lipsmacking tangerine acidity. Mouthfilling and glorious. Alc 12%

Chile

Tabali, Tatié Brut, Limarí NV



95 Gold

£19.50-£22.99 All About Wine, Blas ar Fwyd, Hattersley Wines, Helmsley Wines, Kwoff

Lively in the mouth, stone fruits and spicy florals intermingling with a lush custard cream mousse and vibrant acidity. Long and toasty. Alc 11.5%

Hungary

Kreinbacher Birtok, Classic Brut NV



96 Gold

£28.50 Best of Hungary

Mesmerising white florals, ripe orchard fruit and toasted brioche notes abound. Gorgeous citrus acidity, a bouncy, delicate mousse and a long, mineral finish. Outstanding. Alc 12.5%

Italy

Monte Rossa, Cabochon Franciacorta Brut, Lombardy 2016



97 Platinum

US$213 The Wine Connection

Bewitching layers of melon, apple and lemon cradled in a creamy, buttery richness. Supple and stylish, with a fine drive of acidity and a ravishing mousse. There’s a little salty lift on the long finish. Alc 12.5%

New Zealand

Marisco Vineyards, Diamond Heart Blanc de Blancs, Southern Valleys, Marlborough 2019



95 Gold

marisco.co.nz

Lashings of yellow plum, apple and lemon curd cushioned by brioche warmth and a satin mousse. A bitter twist of grapefruit enlivens the finish. Gorgeous. Alc 12.5%

Portugal

Caves Transmontanas, Vértice Gouveio Brut, Douro 2015



95 Gold

dourovertice.pt

Ample aromas of shortbread, pastry and hazelnut are amplified by lime and lemon notes. Very crisp and precise, with pin-cushion mousse and a smoky, mineral finish. Alc 12%

Serbia

Zvonko Bogdan, Eclater Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut, Subotica 2019



95 Gold

vinarijazvonkobogdan.com

Succulent stone fruits, yellow flowers and citrus zest. An appetising mineral undercurrent interplays with the bustling mousse. Fabulously biscuity with an enthralling finish. Alc 12.5%

Slovenia

Bjana, Cuvée Prestige Extra Brut, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2019



97 Platinum

bjana.si

Stunning layers of complexity sumptuous citrus fruit and biscuity brioche glide across a palate of stylish mousse and bewitching acidity, leaving a harmonious trail of green apple freshness on a long and sustaining finish. Alc 12.5%

South Africa

Graham Beck, Ultra Brut, Western Cape 2017



95 Gold

£20.40-£22.99 (2016) All About Wine, The Fine Wine Co, Vinvm US$27-$35 Cheers Wine & Spirits, Saratoga Wine Exchange, The Cellar d’Or, Wine.com

White flower and citrus aromas fringed by an appealing maritime note. Compact and focused, with crunchy green apple acidity and a fantail of creamy sourdough. Alc 12.6%

United Kingdom

Hambledon, Première Cuvée Brut, Hampshire, England NV



97 Platinum

£52 Fortnum & Mason, Lay & Wheeler, North & South Wines, The Bottle Club

Brioche, toast, lemon curd and spiced golden apple unfurl across the creamy, nutty palate. Wonderfully fresh and eloquent with elegant mousse, a zippy thread of acidity and a harmonious grilled almond finish. Alc 12%

USA

Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon NV



96 Gold

US$81-$115 Widely available

A hedonistic style, brimming with apple pie and vanilla ice cream, and a lingering surge of citrus that provides freshness and verve. Full and long. Alc 12.5%

Related articles