The Bordeaux 2019 en primeur campaign has been an unusual one.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent international lockdowns meant that the traditional primeurs week did not take place – normally when journalists and wine experts head to the region and assess the new vintage.

Decanter’s Jane Anson, based in Bordeaux, has tasted the 2019 samples –all while following social distancing measures – to still provide Decanter Premium readers with an extensive report on the vintage, with tasting notes and scores.

The campaign has sprung into life after a slow start, with some well-known châteaux dropping prices as much as 30% compared to 2018. Find the latest on the campaign releases here.

According to Anson’s initial report on what to expect from the vintage, the ‘Left Bank seem less lush but more structured than in 2018, so closer to 2016 in style. But, I have so far found there is less consistency as you move down the rankings than in 2016.’

‘The top Right Bank wines seem closer to 2018 in style. They are rich and lush in many cases, although with slightly higher acidity levels than in 2018.’

Need to refresh your memory of the 2018 vintage? Find our overviews and scores here.

Keep checking Decanter.com as we report on the campaign and Decanter Premium for Anson’s full report, with tasting notes and scores.

