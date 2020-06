Bordeaux: The five first growths

Just five properties, on the gravel and clays of Bordeaux’s Left Bank sweep of vineyards, are revered around the world as benchmarks of the highest quality possible in wine. But what is it that sets these producers apart from the rest? Jane Anson has made a close study of the five first growths and their wines over many years, and here she sums up their histories, personalities and strengths, recommending two wines from each that are good to open now