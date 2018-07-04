New wine grapes are being created all over the world, but with thousands already out there, why do we need more? Maggie Rosen explores efforts to build a better grapevine..

Aromella, Mystique, Divico and Floréal may sound like distant galaxies or characters from Game of Thrones, but in fact they are among the newest wine grapes available to winemakers.

Right now, in agricultural research stations and experimental vineyards around the world, hundreds of grapes are somewhere on the complex journey from bright idea to bottle.

Maggie Rosen writes about wine for English- and French-language trade and consumer publications, and helped to launch Coravin in the UK