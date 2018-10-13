The region is busting with wineries, restaurants, boutique hotels and winery guesthouses. Julie Albin picks top restaurants, bars and shops to visit...

Paso Robles restaurants, bars and shops

Formerly of two-star Michelin Le Bistrot d’à Côté in Paris, chef Laurent Grangien brings French gourmand to Paso Robles with classic à la carte dishes and a five-course tasting menu. It has recently changed name from Bistro Laurant to BL Brasserie, keeping many of the original dishes but also brasserie style fare.

Executive chef Santos MacDonal brings a delicious taste of Italy to downtown Paso Robles with homemade pasta, local seafood, meats and antipasti, along with a comprehensive Italian wine list.

Casual daytime fare with woodfired pizzas and other hearty dishes that are served on the patio overlooking the vineyard and paired with a wide range of wines.

This farm-to-table experience is an homage to Central Coast ingredients, curated by chef Kurt Metzger. The organic menu is supplemented by both local and international wines.

The newest place to be seen in downtown Paso Robles, this speakeasy-style bar is already the talk of the town for its inventive cocktails. The perfect place for a post-wine tasting nightcap.

No trip to Paso Robles is complete without a visit to Tin City; an industrial park turned haven for artisan wineries, the attractions also include Tin City Cider Co and Barrel House Brewing Co.

Around the corner is Etto Pastificio, a family-owned shop where you can watch fresh pasta being made from local ingredients.

While you’re there, pick up a bottle from the owners’ Giornata label, including local productions of Fiano, skin fermented Pinot Grigio, Nebbiolo and more.

Showcasing a collection of artisan kitchenware, coffee and other treats, this is a great place to find locally handmade soaps, body balms and lotions.