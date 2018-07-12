As technological advances make it easier to deal with variable weather conditions, Jane Anson assesses the impact of hot and cool vintages in Bordeaux and offers advice on what to buy – whatever the weather...

The Bordeaux barometer: Cool vs hot vintages

When you first learn about Bordeaux, you are told one very simple rule: this may be southwest France but it’s also a port city close to the Atlantic, and so has an oceanic climate. This fact governs the next rule, which is: because of the climate, Hot Years are good, and Cool Years are challenging.

Jane Anson is a Decanter contributing editor, Bordeaux correspondent and author of the book Bordeaux Legends.