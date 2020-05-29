{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MzZiNTJhOTQ3OTUwYzgxODE0ZGE4MTAyYTJhOGExNzY1MzEyYWUyODM3ZGIyNzM5MTExN2RkMDVkZjQxYTRjMg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
NEW: DECANTER PREMIUM COLLECTOR'S GUIDE
Decanter Premium presents the first in a series of guides on fine wine investing and collect, beginning with Piedmont.
Inside, you'll find...
Top producers to look out for
New names and faces to know
A closer look at the prices
Top-tier wines
Where to fine value
Investment snapshot
How much Piedmont should be in your cellar?