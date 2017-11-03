The 10 most improved Bordeaux châteaux

Bordeaux is often viewed as one of the wine world’s more traditional regions, but developments have picked up pace of late. Stephen Brook turns the spotlight on 10 producers where he believes that recent change has led to noticeable improvements.

Bordeaux is in a constant state of flux. Properties frequently change hands as economic crises or inheritance issues persuade owners to throw in the towel. On the Left Bank in particular, most châteaux today are no longer family properties but are in the hands of corporations or super-rich individuals.