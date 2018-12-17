Alpine appeal: 10 Swiss wines worth seeking out

Its wines may be little known beyond its borders, but Switzerland boasts a wealth of characterful viticultural areas and many native grapes. Robin Kick MW introduces four key varieties and recommends 10 excellent wines to try...
Few wine lovers are fully aware of the viticultural beauty of Switzerland. The country of Alpine peaks, countless lakes, velvet green pastures and even palm trees boasts some of the world’s most dramatic and breathtaking vineyard vistas.
Scroll down for Robin Kick MW’s top 10 Alpine wines