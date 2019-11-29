PREMIUM

Antinori masterclass: Super Tuscans from 1999 to 2013

Jane Anson tastes 'Super Tuscan' Antinori wines, including Tignanello, Solaia and Guado al Tasso, at the Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter and speaks exclusively to Allegra Antinori, part of the 26th generation of the family wine group.
Jane Anson

Allegra Antinori hosted a masterclass of the historic wine group’s Super Tuscan wines at the recent Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter.

Below, find out more about this 26th-generation co-owner of the family wine group, and read in-depth tasting notes on three vintages each of Solaia and Tignanello, plus Bolgheri Superiore wine Guado al Tasso.

Interview with Allegra Antinori

Allegra Antinori

 

See Jane Anson’s tasting notes from the Antinori masterclass

 

