From the archive: Côte-Rôtie 2012 panel tasting results

These Côte-Rôties are now within their drinking windows, according to our expert panel. Do you have any in your cellar?



Originally published in Decanter magazine's July 2015 issue and now available online in full, with tasting notes exclusively for Premium members

54 wines tasted with one rated Outstanding

The panel tasters were: Gearoid Devaney MS, John Livingstone-Learmonth & Matt Walls

With influences from Burgundy clear, young producers showed their mettle in this tasting – a positive sign for the appellation’s future, says John Livingstone-Learmonth…

Relative youth – producers who have not experienced 20 vintages or more – were among our top scorers here, which is an encouraging sign for Côte-Rôtie.

The brothers Duclaux are clued-up, formally trained lads, while Aurélien Chatagnier, who started at St-Joseph in very rundown premises on a shoestring in the early 2000s, is a pupil of the Beaune Wine School.

Scroll down to see the top wines from this panel tasting

You might also like: