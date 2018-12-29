Balkan intrigue: regional spotlight plus 12 great reds worth seeking out

There’s no getting away from it, this area is rather complex: regions, dialects, grape names, politics... Focusing on the reds, Caroline Gilby MW gives an expert introduction to the six main wine nations to the east of the Adriatic, highlighting the top producers and recommending a dozen of the best wines in the region…
This is a corner of the wine world that is truly reinventing itself. At its peak, Yugoslavia had 220,000ha under vine and was one of the world’s top 10 volume wine producers. Today, the region has re-emerged as a hotspot for dynamic, quality wine production as each of its individual nations has gone its own way and developed distinctive identities. While the white wines are arguably better known, the sheer variety of great reds, made from both native and international grapes, will more than repay exploration.
