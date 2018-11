Decanter's tastings team highlight their top wines from volcanic terroirs, with an introduction by Andy Howard MW...

The raw, destructive power of a volcano might not usually be associated with the production of distinctive, high-quality wines, but volcanic soils have added plenty of character to the wines featured below, including some from Etna, Santorini and Campania.

Why plant vines near a volcano?

Top volcanic wines:

