The Bardolino makeover plus 12 of the best worth seeking out

This attractive lakeside region of Italy has for many years struggled to make its voice heard above the clamour over its better-known Veneto neighbour. However a new focus on specific terroir zones and clarity over wine styles is giving a boost to Bardolino, as Michaela Morris discovers...

Bardolino is sitting pretty. On the southeastern shores of Lake Garda, this picturesque wine region is ideally situated to slake the thirst of pleasure-seeking travellers relaxing on the waterfront. But not all is rosy in fair Bardolino…

Scroll down for Morris’ top 12 Bardolino wines

See Morris’ top 12 Bardolino wines

You may also like