Jane Anson enjoys an incredible vertical of Domaine de Chevalier white wines - read her report and and see full tasting notes for 20 vintages spanning 40 years.

China has long been more reticent about white wine than red, and white Bordeaux is hardly the one that anyone would bet on to change its mind.

But if anyone can take on the challenge, it’s Domaine de Chevalier.

Scroll down to see the wines and tasting notes

It’s one of only six estates in the Bordeaux region to be classified in both its red and white versions – named a Cru Classé de Graves in the 1959 ranking in both colours.

Just published for Premium subscribers: