2017 reds Supple tannins and lots of sweet fruit in the reds 3.5/5 2017 whites Focus, freshness and minerality in the early-picked whites 4/5 ‘When it’s good, 2017 is very good indeed’ Burgundy experienced something it hadn’t seen for eight years in 2017: a large vintage of mostly good quality wines, both red and white.