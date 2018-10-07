Central Otago: Everything to know and wines to try

One of the most southerly wine regions on the planet, New Zealand’s Central Otago is home to dramatic scenery and elegant Pinot Noir. Anne Krebiehl MW takes us on a tour and highlights the producers and wines you need to know...

‘We are the driest, we are the coldest, we are the hottest. There is something striking and extreme about the climate here.’

This is how winemaker Lucie Lawrence describes Central Otago. She is right. Everything about this remote region is intense: its stark beauty of jagged peaks, naked rock, crystalline sky and the turquoise of deep, glacier-fed lakes.

Everything seems heightened, the freshness of the air, the fierceness of the sun, the heart- stopping briskness of the cold water.

Scroll down for Krebiehl’s pick of Central Otago

See Krebiehl’s pick of Central Otago

Anne Krebiehl MW is a freelance wine writer, educator, consultant and judge

You might also like: