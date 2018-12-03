Chateau Montelena: Profile and top wines

In 1976, the famous Judgement of Paris Tasting pushed Napa Valley’s Chateau Montelena into the wine world’s consciousness, bestowing lasting fame...

Chateau Montelena’s winning wine in 1976 was a Chardonnay, but the late Jim Barrett’s dream was to produce a Cabernet Sauvignon that would stand ‘shoulder to shoulder with the great first growths of Bordeaux.’ Proving he could, he thought, would take at least 50 years.

The Barrett family, sole owners since 1972, have been bragging about winning the famous tasting ever since. The story was even immortalised in the very bad 2008 film, Bottleshock.

Elin’s top Montelena Cabernets from the last 50 years:

