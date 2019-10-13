It can’t be easy committing to a stylistic change in an already successful wine.

Cheval des Andes has long been seen as one of Argentina’s stars; a joint project started in 1999 between two LVMH estates: Cheval Blanc in Bordeaux and Terrazas de Los Andes in Argentina. Known for its stunning location in the Andes foothills, its polo field and its award-winning Malbec and Cabernet blends, it has a reputation as a ‘New World grand cru’.

Tasting Cheval des Andes

The following wines have been tasted by a range of Decanter contributors.