Inside Cheval des Andes – A New World ‘grand cru’
Jane Anson's 2016 interview with the team behind Argentina's Cheval des Andes, dubbed a 'grand cru' of the New World - plus Decanter contributors taste the wines...
It can’t be easy committing to a stylistic change in an already successful wine.
Cheval des Andes has long been seen as one of Argentina’s stars; a joint project started in 1999 between two LVMH estates: Cheval Blanc in Bordeaux and Terrazas de Los Andes in Argentina. Known for its stunning location in the Andes foothills, its polo field and its award-winning Malbec and Cabernet blends, it has a reputation as a ‘New World grand cru’.
Tasting Cheval des Andes
The following wines have been tasted by a range of Decanter contributors.