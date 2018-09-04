Chilean Sauvignon Blanc panel tasting – ‘Tread carefully’

Chile's Sauvignon Blanc producers had a tough time in the 2017 vintage and it showed in this tasting, said our experts. Yet 10 wines from across 2017, 2016 and 2015 still made the cut as 'highly recommended'. See the full results and scores below...

62 wines tasted, with 10 Highly Recommended by our panel of Peter Richards MW, Patricio Tapia & Dirceu Vianna Junior MW

Summary

A run of poor vintages has contributed to a disappointing tasting, with few high points. Tread carefully, especially with the 2017 vintage, advises Peter Richards MW…

Was this the most underwhelming Decanter panel tasting ever? Quite possibly. Certainly, in the judges’ view, this was one of the worst Chilean panel tastings in recent memory, if not the worst.

As one commented: ‘Rather than giving a drinking window, for many of these wines I was tempted to write: “Never!”’

Read our full report below

You might also like: