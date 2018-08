See tasting notes & scores for Cristom's range of Pinot Noirs...

Now just over 25 years old, Cristom has blossomed into one of Oregon’s top names.

Famous for its Pinot Noir, it also grows Chardonnay, Viognier, Pinot Gris and Syrah on 25ha of vineyard which surround the winery, producing around 13,000 12-bottle cases per vintage.

