The cru-isation of Barolo

The trend towards ‘cru’ bottlings in Barolo is a thorny issue. Michaela Morris explores the background to the designation of these areas and picks out 18 shining examples...

TAGS:

It’s easy to get lost in the hills of Barolo, especially when the fog rolls in. Spellbinding as it is disorienting, Barolo’s convoluted landscape is best demonstrated by dizzying hand gestures only Italians have perfected.

Related content: