Decanter Premium Banner

PREMIUM

The Decanter interview: Jamie Kutch

A circuitous route it may have been, but his singular vision and determination to succeed have taken this former New York trader and ‘wine geek’ to fully fledged California winemaker, reports Elin McCoy...

At a sprawling Sonoma warehouse complex, I look for the secret sign, Opal Moon, that lets me know I’ve arrived at Kutch Wines, one of the top producers of elegant, new-style California Pinot Noir.

 