The Decanter interview: Thomas Duroux

Since his arrival at Château Palmer in 2004, this instinctive winemaker has converted the Margaux estate to biodynamics and created a second wine. He tells Jane Anson about his quest for quality

Looking a little exhausted when we meet, Thomas Duroux is in the middle of the 2018 harvest – but I don’t think it’s the physical work that’s tiring him out. Rather it’s the psychological hit of suffering an extremely low yield when much of Bordeaux is celebrating its good fortune, and as a result being called on to justify his decision to take this most illustrious of Margaux wines into biodynamic farming.

Anson’s pick: a taste of Château Palmer