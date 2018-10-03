First taste: Gaja Barbaresco 2015 wines rated

John Stimpfig gives his views on Gaja Barbaresco 2015 wines, including single vineyard bottlings, and interviews Gaia Gaja herself at an event hosted by Armit Wines in London.

Gaia Gaja was recently in London to present the famous Piedmontese winery’s three single vineyard Barbaresco 2015 wines, which are all now back in the DOP after her father Angelo dramatically took them out more than two decades ago.

This is certainly an impressive trio of wines, as is the Gaja Barbaresco 2015 itself, and not least because these supple and beautifully crafted wines maintain a very distinctive stylistic vein.

Tasting notes and ratings on Gaja Barbaresco 2015 wines

Editing by Chris Mercer and Laura Seal.

