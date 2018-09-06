German Riesling producers faced tough conditions in 2017, but there are great wines if you know where to look, says Anne Krebiehl MW, who also reports exclusively for Premium subscribers on the German 2016 Pinot Noir vintage following the annual Grosses Gewächs tasting in the country.

The preview of the VDP Grosses Gewächs new releases in Wiesbaden – the annual tasting of these dry, single-site wines – must be amongst the best organised in the world. The airy, bright space of the Kurhaus is an ideal tasting space, but it’s the flawless organisation that makes the tasting so special.

Over three days, international press and trade tasted 426 of the 635 GGs to be released this year, comprised of 264 Rieslings, 81 Spätburgunders, 43 Grauburgunders, Weissburgunders and Chardonnays, 21 Silvaners, 14 Lembergers, 2 Frühburgunders, and one Roter Traminer.

German dry Riesling 2017 vintage review

