First taste: Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore Rosé 2006

Ferrari, one of Italy’s most awarded metodo classico sparkling wine producers, has released a new prestige cuvee rosé to sit alongside its famed Giulio Ferrari Riserva Fondatore. John Stimpfig was one of the first to taste...



The Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore Rosé 2006 was launched in Trento at a spectacular gala dinner at the Lunelli Group’s 16th century Villa Margon in September. The sparkling rosé wine’s official launch in the UK was in October.

See John Stimpfig’s tasting note below, exclusive to Decanter Premium members

The new wine is a blend of 80% Pinot Noir with 20% Chardonnay, with all the grapes hand-selected from Lunelli family vineyards on the higher slopes of the Trentino mountains. It was then aged for 11 years on its lees, prior to release.

Giulio Ferrari, Riserva del Fondatore Rosé 2006:

See also: