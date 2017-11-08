See which Harlan Estate wines William Kelley rates as good buys for the cellar and for drinking following his 12-vintage vertical tasting of this 'cult' Napa producer.

Harlan Estate wines: What you need to know

Harlan has long committed itself to producing ‘first growth’ standard wines with a California identity and its Cabernet-dominant wines generally cost several hundred dollars per bottle.

If you’re in the market for a piece of Napa Valley royalty, then William Kelley’s ratings and tasting notes on 12 Harlan vintages are listed below for Decanter Premium members, to help you make a critical choice. The full notes include US and UK stockist information, where available.

‘Of the so-called ‘cult’ wineries that burst on the scene in the 1990s, Harlan is the one I find most fascinating,’ said Elin McCoy, in her profile of Harlan Estate for Decanter magazine in 2014.

‘It’s a true estate, where every detail, from vineyards to label to winery design, reflects the aesthetics of a relentless drive for quality. The wines are bold, sumptuous and rich, yet polished and balanced, despite their alcohol. The many older vintages I’ve sampled have aged impressively.’

Exclusively for Decanter Premium members: William Kelley’s notes on 12 vintages of Harlan Estate

