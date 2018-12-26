Hawke’s Bay: Beyond Gimblett Gravels

There’s a lot more to Hawke’s Bay than Gimblett Gravels – but is further sub-regionality justified? Oliver Styles looks at the cases for and against...



Talk to almost any winemaker in New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay and they are convinced that sub-regionality exists. As Mike Henley, chairman of Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers, points out, the Gimblett Gravels – the established sub-region par excellence – is better known than its parent area in some parts of the US. But the Gravels has several things going for it: the soil type is reasonably unique; it is easily delineated (more or less within two roads and a riverbank); and it has several heavyweight companies behind it, including Craggy Range and Villa Maria.

