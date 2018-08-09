Greater precision in the cellar, changes to vineyard make-up and the historical location of Larrivet Haut-Brion, nestled among classified neighbours in Pessac-Léognan, make this estate an interesting one to watch, says Jane Anson. Here is an in-depth report with tasting notes and ratings on all vintages back to 2010 for both reds and whites.

An unclassified Pessac-Léognan with the name Haut-Brion attached, surrounded by classified estates in the shape of Haut-Bailly and Carbonnieux, is always going to be intriguing.

Even more so because something new is happening here every time you visit, as the generation changes and Emilie Gervoson steps up to take over from her parents Christine and Philippe, together clocking up 31 years of ownership.

Until 1929, the Château was actually…