It’s not often that a visit to a winemaker starts with a bearhug and ends with a frog in a sunhat.

Yet our slightly startled party of journalists have barely got a foot in the door before Taras Ochota is making with the full grizzly, warmly wrapping a khaki-clad arm round our shoulders. With his slender frame it’s like being enmeshed in a rotating clothesline.

David Sly reviews the Ochota Barrels wines