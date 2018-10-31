Top St-Julien 2016 wines: Re-tasted in bottle

See Jane Anson's scores for St-Julien 2016 wines, re-tasted in bottle...

Introduction copy by Ellie Douglas.

St-Julien 2016 wines have ‘a construction and architecture that feels very much like 2010,’ said Jane Anson in her re-assessment of Bordeaux 2016 wines this month.

Wines showed ‘gorgeous fruit densities on display, and some that were truly exceptional’, she said.

When tasting the wine en primeur, Anson had said it was possibly her favourite appellation, ‘because the wines are the epitome of what you want from St-Julien: nuanced, complex, elegant, sculptured but powerful.’

Anson scored Château Léoville Las Cases 100 points in the re-tasting, calling it her ‘wine of the vintage’.

