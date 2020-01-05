A Vertical of d’Arenberg’s The Dead Arm

A famous wine merchant memorably described d’Arenberg’s range as having ‘more gold medals than a long-distance Kenyan runner’.

During my stint selling wine at said merchant 15 years ago, our shop’s allocation of the South Australian producer’s most glittering label, The Dead Arm Shiraz, sold out well before it hit the shelves.

A recent visit in McLaren Vale with its winemaker, Chester Osborn, provided a window into its evolution over the past decade, which I bench marked against an older vintage from my cellar.

The Dead Arm Vertical