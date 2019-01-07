Expert’s Choice: White Châteauneuf-du-Pape

Say the name and people’s first thought is of this southern Rhône region’s famed reds. But the quality and stature of Châteauneuf blanc can be just as impressive, says Matt Walls…
Outside Burgundy and other sacred sites of Pinot production, there aren’t many great terroirs that produce white and red wines of equal standing. There’s Pessac-Léognan, Rioja, Hermitage… and what about Châteauneuf-du-Pape? After a recent blind what tasting of 87 whites from the 2016 and 2017 vintages, I would say it’s certainly on its way.
Scroll down for Matt Walls’ pick of the best 18 white Châteauneuf-du-Papes