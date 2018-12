'A wine one wants to return to again and again...’

Wine Legend: The Eyrie Vineyards, South Block Reserve Pinot Noir 1975, Willamette Valley, Oregon, US Bottles produced 1,172 Composition 100% Pinot Noir Yield 28hl/ha Alcohol 13.7% Release price $9 Price today On two occasions in 2017, two bottles fetched $1,000 each at benefit auctions