Exclusive: Compass Box launches new core whisky range

Artisan Scotch whisky blender Compass Box is revamping its core range. It is adding two new whiskies and axing existing expressions The Spice Tree and The Story of the Spaniard.

The changes, which aim to make the company’s core whisky offer clearer and more distinct, are being introduced on 29 July. They include the launch of Nectarosity, an American oak-forward blend; and Crimson Casks, a blended malt that plays on the influence of ex-Sherry casks.

The new range – which also includes existing blended malts The Peat Monster and Orchard House – is being introduced following the departure earlier this year of Compass Box founder John Glaser. He was closely involved with the development of the new whiskies and their typically eye-catching label designs.

‘We’re making the changes off the back of a lot of work,’ said James Saxon, Compass Box whisky-making director. ‘We started thinking about this in late 2022. We wanted to look a little bit at what was working in the current range, and our ambition over the coming years.’

The revamp was partly brought about by stock restrictions, Saxon explained. ‘We couldn’t grow all the products that we were making,’ he said. ‘But we also wanted to make the range more legible. “Compass” gives a clue about navigation – and we thought we could do a better job of that navigation.’

Hedonism relaunch

That process had already begun with the relaunch of blended grain Hedonism – Compass Box’s first whisky, unveiled in 2000 – as a limited annual release. Female artists were commissioned to reimagine the Hedonism ‘lady’ on the label.

Now two blended malts – The Spice Tree and The Story of the Spaniard – will make way for the new arrivals (although residual stocks will still be around for a while yet). Despite their ‘interesting flavour profiles’, Saxon said they were both performing a similar function within the range, highlighting the role of strong cask influence.

Crimson Casks, he explained, offered a ‘hybrid replacement’ for the two. Meanwhile Nectarosity is focused around American oak, using virgin casks sourced from Missouri to mature new-make grain spirit from the Girvan distillery for a year, then refilling the seasoned casks with Clynelish single malt.

‘Girvan and Clynelish only account for about 20% of the recipe, but they really drive the flavour,’ Saxon explained.

The future of Compass Box’s existing Artist Blend and Glasgow Blend whiskies is also uncertain. Saxon said the company would continue producing them ‘for the next couple of years’, looking at opportunities in ‘certain channels and markets’.

Compass Box Nectarosity (£55/70cl, Alc 46%) and Compass Box Crimson Casks (£65/70cl, Alc 46%) will be available in the UK from 29 July.

Tasting notes: New Compass Box core range

Compass Box Crimson Casks Blended Malt

The colour (natural, by the way) is an omen of what’s to come, but this is not an OTT Sherried malt. The ripe plum and damson character is undercut by pot-pourri and dried flowers. The palate is delectable: Crunchie bar, dried plum and a pleasingly dry hazelnut finish. Alcohol 46%

Compass Box Nectarosity Blended Scotch

An altogether sunnier affair, with warm tangerine, lots of oak spice, punchy vanilla and a little black banana. Then the tropical fruit – mango, apricot – builds. A high-octane whisky, but nicely poised, with a creamy texture, toasty oak and drying spice. Opulent and refined. Alc 46%

Compass Box Orchard House Blended Malt

Does what it says on the tin – or rather the bottle: green apple, zesty lime and a little creamy vanilla. The floral element conjures honeysuckle and a hint of rosewater, before the palate supports this with a firm structure, spicy oak and tangy pear purée. Gentle and aromatic. Alc 46%

Compass Box The Peat Monster Blended Malt

Pure Islay – with Caol Ila and Williamson (aka Laphroaig) – to the fore. The monster, however, has a softer side, toning down the briny, iodine-rich punch with a beguiling rural scent of violets and freshly mown hay. The fire is burning, but the flames are licking, not roaring. Alc 46%

