Unique Wine Collection

Wine lovers and investors now have the unique opportunity to acquire some of the world’s most sought-after wines, part of a singular collection of over 5,400 bottles. It’s not often that such a comprehensive and expertly curated collection is made available. A product of knowledge and passion, the collection was assembled over four decades by a true connoisseur who traveled and tasted widely. Each bottle was acquired following tastings and vineyard visits, for a first-hand experience of quality, character and origin. As such, the traceability, authenticity and completeness of this selection is second to none.

Having tasted all the wines in their current collection, the owner is eager to sell in order to repopulate his cellar anew. This is a fantastic opportunity both for seasoned investors and those wanting to start building their portfolio, with access to bottles no longer available at all.

Comprehensive and traceable

Covering all of the world’s key wine regions, the breadth of the selection is quite unique in the context of fine wine investment. From Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, to the classic regions of the Old World, the most iconic producers – from Domaine Romanée Conti to Vega Sicilia by way of Kistler and Tenuta San Guido – are all represented. The Champagne section also stands out, including historical vintages of tête de cuvées from multiple maisons. Charles Heidsieck ‘Cuvée des millénaires’ 1985 and 1995; Bollinger ‘R.D.’ 1988, grande année 1990 and Veuve Clicquot ‘La Grande Dame’ 1990 are but a few of the many examples.

By developing a tight network and close-knit relationships, the collector gained access to some of the most sought-after and limited wines ever produced. The result is a selection carefully curated over time, with a continuous focus on quality and authenticity.

Perfect storage

Another fundamental appeal of this collection is the fact that the wines, having remained under the sole ownership of a single collector, have been stored at optimal, stable conditions (11℃ and 75-85% humidity, in an alarm-protected cellar). Although many of the wines are reaching peak maturity, the storage conditions ensure that they will still be enjoyable for years to come. The development of the younger wines, on the other hand, has greatly benefited from environmental stability, ensuring ideal preservation for either drinking or reselling.

Above all this is an unmissable chance to acquire a piece of wine history, put together with much effort, passion, knowledge and dedication.

