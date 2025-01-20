2020 Brunello and 2019 Brunello Riserva on Decanter Premium

A first look at the 2020 Brunello reveals graciously structured, seductive and immediately harmonious wines. The summer was hot and dry with nights cooling in September. Significant rainfall towards the end of the month divided producers in later ripening pockets in terms of who harvested before and who picked after.

A comprehensive overview of the vintage highlights key weather episodes that shaped the wines. Accounts from producers underline the main challenges and how they confronted them. These varying narratives speak to the diversity within the denomination contributing to the different styles that can be expected.

Of the 150 wines tasted, over 80 recommendations represent a curated selection of wines that played to the vintage’s strengths. Hailing from all corners of Montalcino, these range from the tiniest to the most prolific producers and include up-and-comers as well as the most iconic names. A preponderance of estates’ classic Brunellos is supplemented by noteworthy ‘selection’ and single vineyard bottlings.

Besides discovering the top picks of 2020, readers looking to stretch their pennies can consult a list of the best value labels. The coverage also includes a couple of not-to-be-missed late release ‘annata’ (non-Riserva) from 2019.

As for 2019, the combination of favourable weather conditions throughout Montalcino and an abundant crop yielded a generous set of Riserva. The 100 examples previewed were narrowed down to 45, which is the largest number of Riserva recommended by Decanter since the outstanding 2016 vintage. They span a variety of expressions from opulent to more austere by way of the most elegant. Beyond having the profile to support the longer maturation required, all live up to the spirit of the category with the capacity to benefit from further ageing.

Both reports feature guides to which wines to enjoy when, distinguishing earlier to midterm drinking gems from those that promise greater endurance.

The complete reports on 2020 Brunello di Montalcino and 2019 Brunello di Montalcino Riserva with all recommended wines are now available on Decanter Premium. An abbreviated version will appear in the March 2025 issue of Decanter magazine.

