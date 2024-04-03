Best wine shops in New York City

However, not all Manhattan-based wine stores are created equal, and seeking one that best suits your needs is a great place to start. Whether looking for well-aged greats from France and Italy or a unique selection of low-intervention or natural wines, Manhattan certainly has a well-stocked store for you; it’s simply a matter of knowing where to look.

We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up a curated list of Manhattan’s best wine shops, and a couple from Brooklyn. Our picks cover a diverse array of selections and are situated across a variety of NYC neighbourhoods. In short? If you’re in Manhattan, access to great wine is likely just a few blocks away.

Manhattan

Millesima USA (Upper East Side)

Now located at its brand new address of 1257 Second Avenue at E. 66th Street, this long-standing New York icon debuts a new chapter of its historic story. Founded in 1983 in Bordeaux, the family-owned company opened its New York retail location back in 2006 and is best known for its luxurious design and fine wine / collectable offerings, though it doesn’t stop there. In addition to sought-after Bordeaux (the shop’s undeniable speciality), Millesima also offers a large array of mid-range drinkers from Burgundy and Champagne, as well as smaller lineups from America, the southern hemisphere, and the Iberian peninsula.

For one of New York’s largest wine and spirits selections – as well as some of its lowest, unbeatable prices – look no further than Astor Wines & Spirits. Located at 399 Lafayette Street, this long-standing, warehouse-esque store is situated in a landmark 19th-century building and offers a massive variety of wines and spirits from around the world. Whether seeking out something quirky (a Sagrantino, Vermentino and Dolcetto pét-nat from Australia, anyone?) or gems for the cellar, Astor Wines & Spirits (hello, 2021 Chablis Grand Cru Valmur from Raveneau) truly has something for every wine drinker in the city. You likely won’t find the bottle you’re looking for at a better price. As of 2022, Astor Wines & Spirits officially became an employee-owned company and today stocks an impressive 5,000+ SKUs.

Situated in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighbourhood, Crush Wine & Spirits was founded by native New Yorkers Drew Nieporent, Josh Guberman, and Robert Schagrin back in 2005. The shop focuses on its ‘pillar’ regions: Champagne, Burgundy, Piedmont, Beaujolais, Germany, Loire and Northern Rhône, though also offers a variety of selections from South America, Austria and beyond. Crush also has a Fine & Rare department providing corporate gifting services and one-on-one cellar building consulting. In addition, it regularly offers early access to special offers and discounts via email (be sure to sign up to the mailing list!). Current feature highlights include Pascal Cotat Sancerre, a White Burgundy selection dating back to 2008, and ‘Jura Rarities’ from Montbourgeau, Domaine du Pélican and Fumey-Chatelain.

Every so often, a new wine shop comes to Manhattan’s scene and gives its historic counterparts a run for their money. Such is the case for Parcelle, which first opened its doors back in 2018. Spearheaded by sommelier Grant Reynolds, Parcelle marks the first retail concept for the city’s beloved Delicious Hospitality Group, which is best known as the brains behind Charlie Bird, Pasquale Jones and Legacy Records. The shop offers a variety of daily drinkers and mid-range offerings, as well as a Fine & Rare section that promises to wow collectors of all stripes (think large-format Champagne, back-vintage Mascarello and more). Parcelle offers a daily deal, which is easily found at the top of its website and, as of summer 2022, also has a partner wine bar at 135 Division Street that offers similar by-the-glass pours and regular on-site events.

Somm Cellars (Upper West Side)

Like Parcelle, Somm Cellars is also a welcome new addition to Manhattan’s wine shop scene. Owned by friends (and industry vets) Jason Jacobeit and Daniel Jung, formerly of Bâtard and Tribeca Grill, respectively, Somm Cellars seeks to bring a curated array of wines and spirits to New York’s Upper West Side with an emphasis on high-level hospitality and inclusivity. The shop is situated on the ground floor of One Waterline Square, which doubles as the perfect backdrop for hosting a variety of events. The team sends out daily email offers featuring discounted back-vintage bottles (recent offers include 1983 Château Talbot, St-Julien and Robert Chevillon wines dating back to 1997) and also sells an array of accessories, including Zalto and Riedel glassware along with Coravin preservation devices.

Deemed one of the OG natural wine stores in New York, Chambers Street Wines’ massive influence on the industry still reverberates today. Founded in 2001 by David Lillie and Jamie Wolff, this artisanal wine-focused staple recently moved from its original location at 149 Chambers Street down to 79 Chambers Street, yet its focus remains the same. Chambers has long pioneered small-batch wines from growers committed to sustainability, with an emphasis on the Loire Valley, Burgundy, Piedmont and Austria. In the words of the shop: ‘Every wine we stock is tasted, re-tasted, debated,’ and the commitment to authenticity, coupled with the shop’s knowledgeable staff, is undeniably what’s made it a Manhattan wine staple for over 20 years.

Flatiron Wine & Spirits has been an institution in the Flatiron / Union Square / NoMad area since its opening in 2012. Last year, the shop relocated from its original 21st / 22nd Street location to a roomier space on 18th and Broadway, allowing for on-site events, classes – and, of course, more carefully sourced wines. In addition to a robust Burgundy section, what Flatiron does best is its daily drinker selection, with a plentiful amount of bottles clocking in between the $15 and $25 dollar price points. Whether classically styled bottles or more eccentric natural wines are what you’re after, this well-curated shop’s got something for every price point.

Natural wine lovers in the know are no strangers to the powerful impact that Wine Therapy has had on the city’s burgeoning, low-intervention wine scene. Founded in 2005 by Jean-Baptiste Humbert, Wine Therapy began pioneering eclectic, off-the-beaten-path grape varieties, regions and producers far before doing so was fashionable, and today continues to stock its shelves with the same ethos as day one. Expect classic natural wine pillars such as Les Capriades, Agnès et René Mosse, and Fabien Jouves to grace the shelves, as well as more eccentric picks from Greece, Slovenia and beyond. (The shop also boasts an impressive lineup of rosé, orange wines and pét-nats.) Wine Therapy also offers curated cases and free local delivery, as well as delivery throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn for an added fee.

Brooklyn

In the realm of Brooklyn wine shop offerings, Leon & Son has completely changed the game. Founded by industry veteran Chris Leon back in 2015, the shop fervently (and successfully) pursued its initial goal of becoming Clinton Hill’s go-to neighbourhood wine shop – and has since taken the entire borough by storm. Focused on ‘hidden gem wines from progressive and natural winemakers’, Leon’s selection highlights classics and newcomers alike while shedding equal light on classic regions (Piedmont, Burgundy, Champagne) and lesser-known areas in other countries (Portugal, Australia, and South Africa).

Situated on the border of Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Wine Exchange first opened its doors in 2009 and has since become a pillar in the borough’s off-premise wine industry. The shop’s friendly staff and easy-to-navigate site make exploring new wines easy and hassle free, with prompts like ‘chilled reds’, ‘crisp mineral whites’, ‘certified biodynamic’ and ‘vegan-friendly’ promising to lead new drinkers and seasoned wine lovers alike to something new and exciting. The shop also offers annual memberships for $100, with benefits including 10% off wines and 5% off most spirits with every in-person or online purchase. We’d also be remiss not to highlight the impeccably curated spirits selection, which features a variety of classic whiskies and agave-based spirits, as well as amari, liqueurs and vermouths.

