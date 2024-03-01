Brad Pitt’s Champagne to be poured at the Oscars

Pitt has been nominated for seven Oscars since bursting onto the scene as a cowboy hitchhiker in Thelma & Louise back in 1991.

He won Best Supporting Actor in 2020 for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and he also won Best Picture in 2014 after producing 12 Years a Slave.

The Hollywood heartthrob is not nominated for any awards this year, but he will still play an important role at the ceremony.

Pitt will be tasked with keeping the guests refreshed, as his Champagne will be poured at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 10 March.

The American actor made his first foray into the wine trade back in 2011, when he purchased Château Miraval in Provence.

He began working with the Perrin family, the owners of Château Beaucastel in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, on Miraval and a variety of other projects.

Pitt, the Perrins and another winemaking family, the Péters, joined forces to create the Fleur de Miraval Champagne House. It is the only Champagne producer devoted exclusively to rosé.

In 2020, they released 20,000 bottles of a limited-edition Champagne named Exclusivement Rosé, followed by the release of ER2 the following year. Both ER3 and a new cuvée named Petite Fleur were unveiled in 2023.

Marc Perrin, of the Perrin family, said: ‘We all know Brad Pitt as this incredible artist of the silver screen. His dedication to the arts, and his craft, matches our family’s dedication to the art of winemaking.

‘Together, and with Rodolphe Péters – whose roots are in the heart of Champagne – we’ve been able to create, develop, and grow the offerings of this unique House.’

