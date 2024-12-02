Château Mouton Rothschild 2022 label revealed

The label pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of Baron Philippe de Rothschild’s arrival at the family-owned Bordeaux winery in 1922.

In his 1981 autobiography, Vivre la Vigne, Baron Philippe wondered whether anyone would celebrate his centenary.

That question has now been answered, as Garouste has created a ‘heraldic banner’ that features Baron Philippe and his emblem, a ram.

Garouste, an esteemed contemporary artist who was made an Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2015, named the piece Hommage au Baron Philippe.

Since 1945, the labels for each vintage of Château Mouton Rothschild have been illustrated by an original artwork. Garouste follows in the footsteps of renowned artists like Salvador Dalí, César, Juan Miró, Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol, who have all designed previous labels.

He drew inspiration from photographs of Baron Philippe and conversations with his grandson, Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild.

‘I wanted to know more about his grandfather’s amazing life,’ said Garouste. ‘He showed me lots of photos, and the man’s physical presence really spoke to me as a painter. It was clear that I had my model.

‘I was greatly attracted by his character. Baron Philippe was a man of great elegance, very hard-working, and he had the look of someone very sure of himself, with a mischievous side. That is what I have tried to capture in the way I have portrayed him.’

He finds it ‘fascinating’ that Baron Philippe chose the ram’s head as a symbol, as it features in both Greek and biblical mythology.

‘I also included the fruit of the vine, and all the symbolism of a wonderful wine that was his life’s work,’ said Garouste, who has completed paintings for the Élysée Palace and sculptures for Évry Cathedral. ‘I wanted to pay tribute to that story, to his respect for wine, which is also a tribute to nature as it is given to us.’

Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild praised the ‘vital energy’ of the artwork. He added: ‘It comprises three very powerful images: the ram, the front wall of Château Mouton Rothschild and the portrait of Baron Philippe.’

