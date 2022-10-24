Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London: make the most of your day

There’s not long to go until the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London and admission tickets have already sold out.

With over six hundred wines and the world’s best wine producers all under one roof, here’s our insider top tips on how to make an incredible day of it at #DecanterFWE:

Arrive early: Due to proposed travel disruptions, please allow more time for your journey and make sure that you arrive early. Some of the world’s most prestigious winemakers will travel from all over the world to attend our event so make sure you get time with them by arriving at the venue early. Please note: the new Cellar Collection room, part of the Grand Tasting, opens at 10.30am.

Plan your day: It’s time to create your very own London Encounter itinerary! Take a look at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter tasting catalogue and select the wines you would like to taste. More than 100 outstanding wineries are presenting their finest wines in the Grand Tasting.

Wine and dine: Once you have registered at reception, you will be given a wristband and you will then be able to come and go as you please during the day. Check out these restaurant recommendations offering corkage deals and discounts in London so you can dine out afterwards.

New Cellar Collection room: A new addition to 2022, this VIP room will feature 21 producers, each showcasing a mini-vertical of one top wine. Access with a Grand Tasting ticket from 10.30am.

Taste award-winning wines: Don’t miss out on the Decanter World Wine Awards winners’ table which will be showcasing Gold, Platinum and Best in Show winners from the 2022 competition – a real treat for fine wine lovers.

Front-row masterclass seats: Going to one of our exceptional Decanter Fine Wine Encounter masterclasses? A queue will begin to form down the side of the Masterclass area from around 20 minutes before the start of the class. Tables fill up from the front first, so planning ahead will give you a better chance of a good seat.

Meet Decanter experts: You will get to meet the full Decanter editorial team who are world-class specialists in their areas. Make sure you seek us out for some top tips!

We look forward to welcoming you back to The Landmark London for this iconic wine tasting experience.