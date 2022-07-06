{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MTFjOTI4ZTc2ZDQ5YWZkMmUxNzAyZTg2YzQ4YTljOTNmNzI4MWY4MDMwZDFhM2YzZjVlODJkMDRjZmU0NTdhNg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: August 2022

Our August issue features in-depth coverage of the Bordeaux 2021 en primeur campaign, along with a selection of 80 recommended buys. Get into the holiday mood with Olly Smith's tour of Greek wine regions and our travel guide to Alto Adige. For summer sparklers with a natural twist, check out our top selection of pét-nats.
Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Inside the August 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:

FEATURES

  • Bordeaux 2021 en primeur First look at a tricky vintage to judge – full insight and 80 top wines to buy, selected by Decanter’s Georgie Hindle
  • Greece Why Olly Smith loves it
  • Sancerre’s best slope? Les Monts Damnés with Andy Howard MW
  • Pétillant naturel: a Decanter guide for beginners By Natalie Earl

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five lovely gins for summer

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing To go with ricotta ice cream and magnolia syrup
  • Travel: Alto Adige NE Italy’s Alpine delights, with Sarah Lane

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting favourites from Decanter’s staff
  • Panel tasting: South African Shiraz An extensive tasting of 137 wines with great results, 75 Highly recommended and 11 Outstanding
  • Panel tasting: Verdicchio Judges were delighted with these Italian whites of character and freshness
  • Expert’s choice: 18 white Riojas By Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW
  • Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Seven standout buys to impress guests or enjoy at your leisure, costing £20-£50

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight: Champagne Big-name producers and top vintages call the shots

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Why we should beware terroir stories
  • DWWA 2022 highlights Focus on 15 top Mendoza Cabernet Francs
  • Wine to 5: Dominic Farnsworth MW The wine specialist lawyer

