Decanter magazine latest issue: August 2022

Inside the August 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:
FEATURES
- Bordeaux 2021 en primeur First look at a tricky vintage to judge – full insight and 80 top wines to buy, selected by Decanter’s Georgie Hindle
- Greece Why Olly Smith loves it
- Sancerre’s best slope? Les Monts Damnés with Andy Howard MW
- Pétillant naturel: a Decanter guide for beginners By Natalie Earl
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five lovely gins for summer
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing To go with ricotta ice cream and magnolia syrup
- Travel: Alto Adige NE Italy’s Alpine delights, with Sarah Lane
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting favourites from Decanter’s staff
- Panel tasting: South African Shiraz An extensive tasting of 137 wines with great results, 75 Highly recommended and 11 Outstanding
- Panel tasting: Verdicchio Judges were delighted with these Italian whites of character and freshness
- Expert’s choice: 18 white Riojas By Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW
- Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Seven standout buys to impress guests or enjoy at your leisure, costing £20-£50
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight: Champagne Big-name producers and top vintages call the shots
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Why we should beware terroir stories
- DWWA 2022 highlights Focus on 15 top Mendoza Cabernet Francs
- Wine to 5: Dominic Farnsworth MW The wine specialist lawyer
Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today
Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are
or
Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app
Gift a Decanter Premium subscription
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads