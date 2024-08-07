{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZTMzMzRlNDViYTRhNzhlMjc3MWM3ZDk4MTBkNjVhNjg5ZThmM2FlYThlNjRhNmI0MTQ4NTYwNWVlOGZjNTg4ZA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

PREMIUM

Decanter magazine latest issue: August 2024

Our August issue takes you on a wine adventure: Ever tasted a wine from China, India, Turkey or Thailand? We also take a deep dive into just what sustainability means for the wine industry, and meet some of the producers setting the bar high. We bring you a selection of refreshing Greek rosé wines to try and in spirits, we explore the evolution of the no/low alcohol category.
Elie Lloyd Ellis Elie Lloyd Ellis

Inside the August 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • China: Ningxia Sylvia Wu visits northerly Helan Mountain East and finds a region on the up
  • India: Sula Vineyards A huge presence in Indian wine, and its founder, profiled by John Stimpfig
  • Discover Turkish wine A guide to the key grapes, producers and regions, by Feride Yalav-Heckeroth
  • Greek rosé It’s a category that’s becoming easier to find – happily for us drinkers, as the wines are delicious, enthuses Olly Smith
  • Sustainability Natalie Earl explains why it now matters so much in wine, and highlights some industry heroes leading the way
  • Vintage report: Margaret River – Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Chardonnay 2022 The lowdown on two contrasting years, with 40 top buys, from Cassandra Charlick
  • Interview: Alex Gambal Charles Curtis MW chats to the American about his experience as a négociant and vineyard owner in Burgundy
  • California Chardonnay Today’s varied styles point to a fresh new way ahead, says Clive Pursehouse

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five of the best gins for summer
  • NoLo 2.0 Neil Ridley on the fascinating evolution of the no/low alcohol categories

Volcanic wines of Hungary

A sponsored supplement

Discover the country’s volcanic regions, unmissable sights and standout wines

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: Sea bream crudo Fresh, vibrant flavours in this dish from Mediterra by Ben Tish are paired with zesty, summery whites
  • Travel: Thailand for wine lovers Wineries to visit in this tropical destination, plus Bangkok’s wine highlights, by Tristan Rutherford

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
  • Panel tasting: Spanish rosado & clarete 118 characterful rosé wines from around Spain tasted and rated, with 2 Outstanding
  • Panel tasting: English & Welsh still wines 64 wines, in a category on the rise; 1 rated Outstanding
  • Expert’s choice: Vinho Verde Decanter’s Portugal editor Ines Salpico picks 18 great bottles
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction news & Burgundy focus

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Get into the vines to understand the wines
  • Hugh Johnson’s column At a memorable Burgundy dinner
  • Guest column Robert Joseph makes the case for NV still wines
  • DWWA 2024 highlights Investment wines from Spain
  • Wine to 5: Manuel Moraga Journalist & radio host

Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app

Gift a Decanter Premium subscription

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking

Latest Wine News