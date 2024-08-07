Decanter magazine latest issue: August 2024

Inside the August 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- China: Ningxia Sylvia Wu visits northerly Helan Mountain East and finds a region on the up
- India: Sula Vineyards A huge presence in Indian wine, and its founder, profiled by John Stimpfig
- Discover Turkish wine A guide to the key grapes, producers and regions, by Feride Yalav-Heckeroth
- Greek rosé It’s a category that’s becoming easier to find – happily for us drinkers, as the wines are delicious, enthuses Olly Smith
- Sustainability Natalie Earl explains why it now matters so much in wine, and highlights some industry heroes leading the way
- Vintage report: Margaret River – Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Chardonnay 2022 The lowdown on two contrasting years, with 40 top buys, from Cassandra Charlick
- Interview: Alex Gambal Charles Curtis MW chats to the American about his experience as a négociant and vineyard owner in Burgundy
- California Chardonnay Today’s varied styles point to a fresh new way ahead, says Clive Pursehouse
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five of the best gins for summer
- NoLo 2.0 Neil Ridley on the fascinating evolution of the no/low alcohol categories
Volcanic wines of Hungary
A sponsored supplement
Discover the country’s volcanic regions, unmissable sights and standout wines
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: Sea bream crudo Fresh, vibrant flavours in this dish from Mediterra by Ben Tish are paired with zesty, summery whites
- Travel: Thailand for wine lovers Wineries to visit in this tropical destination, plus Bangkok’s wine highlights, by Tristan Rutherford
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Spanish rosado & clarete 118 characterful rosé wines from around Spain tasted and rated, with 2 Outstanding
- Panel tasting: English & Welsh still wines 64 wines, in a category on the rise; 1 rated Outstanding
- Expert’s choice: Vinho Verde Decanter’s Portugal editor Ines Salpico picks 18 great bottles
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction news & Burgundy focus
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column Get into the vines to understand the wines
- Hugh Johnson’s column At a memorable Burgundy dinner
- Guest column Robert Joseph makes the case for NV still wines
- DWWA 2024 highlights Investment wines from Spain
- Wine to 5: Manuel Moraga Journalist & radio host